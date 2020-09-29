Man with knife arrested after approaching kids in Vibank, Sask. schoolyard

Send this page to someone via email

A man carrying a knife who allegedly approached children in a Vibank, Sask. schoolyard Tuesday is in custody, RCMP say.

Indian Head RCMP were alerted about the knife-wielding man’s presence in the Vibank School schoolyard around 1:10 p.m., according to an RCMP press release from later in the same afternoon.

The students who were outside were brought into Vibank School, which then went into hold and secure with all of the doors locked, police say.

Indian Head RCMP were joined by White Butte RCMP and police dogs in a search of the school premises and area.

Police say the suspect was found at his residence and is in custody and that hold and secure has been lifted.

Vibank is about 50 kilometres east of Regina.

