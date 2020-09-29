Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

As other provinces look to lockdowns, P.E.I. to loosen its COVID-19 restrictions

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2020 4:46 pm
Click to play video 'How are people getting COVID-19 in the second wave? One doctor weighs in' How are people getting COVID-19 in the second wave? One doctor weighs in
Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch joins The Morning Show to talk about why Ontario and Quebec are now seeing their highest numbers yet.

As Canada’s larger provinces look to impose restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, Prince Edward Island is moving in the opposite direction.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said Tuesday the Island will increase gathering limits and loosen other rules as of Thursday.

“It is concerning to hear about the sharp rise in cases being reported by many provinces in Canada,” Morrison told a news conference in Charlottetown.

“It is normal for us to feel very protected here in Prince Edward Island, being part of the Atlantic bubble. That, to date, has been very safe … P.E.I. is in an enviable position of slowly and carefully getting back to what we are calling our ‘new normal.”‘

Read more: P.E.I. to ease restrictions on visits to long-term care homes in September

Story continues below advertisement

Morrison said the province’s “new normal phase” will include relaxed visitation limits for long-term-care facilities and increased opportunities for sports and recreation.

“The new normal phase reflects how we will live with COVID-19 until there is a safe and accessible vaccine or an effective treatment for the virus,” she said, adding that Islanders remain concerned about the sharp rise in cases in other parts of Canada

Trending Stories

“We are reminded regularly that COVID-19 is highly contagious and it’s a virus that likes to move, and move quickly.”

Click to play video 'Dr. Deena Hinshaw warns COVID-19 herd immunity approach ‘serious and deadly’' Dr. Deena Hinshaw warns COVID-19 herd immunity approach ‘serious and deadly’
Dr. Deena Hinshaw warns COVID-19 herd immunity approach ‘serious and deadly’

Meanwhile, P.E.I. health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Morrison said the case involves a man in his 20s who travelled outside the Atlantic region. The Island resident did not travel by air and is now recovering at home while contract tracing is underway, she said.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Tuesday, the province had two active cases of COVID-19 and a total of 59 since the pandemic began – all of which were related to travel outside the province.

The province has not reported any deaths linked to the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2020

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19PandemicPublic healthPrince Edward IslandPEIatlantic bubbleHeather MorrisonGathering limit
Flyers
More weekly flyers