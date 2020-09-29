Student in Alderville First Nation approached by unknown man offering candy: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP are investigating after a student claimed he was approached by an unknown man in a vehicle in Alderville First Nation on Tuesday morning.

According to police, around 8:30 a.m. a student was riding a bicycle on the 2nd Line heading to school. The student says he was approached by an unknown man driving an older model black two-door Ford sedan.

The driver reportedly stopped the vehicle, attempted to start a conversation by offering candy. OPP say the student decline the offer and left the area on the bicycle.

The driver is described as an older white man with grey hair and facial hair and wearing a grey toque. He was observed to be missing teeth, had facial scars near his eyes and had a strong odour of cigarettes.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle also had stock rims, tires with visible rust, tinted windows and tinted licence plate covers.

Police are looking to speak with the driver of the vehicle or with any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

“The Northumberland OPP want to remind parents that it is important to have regular conversations with your kids about personal safety,” police stated.

Visit online for helpful suggestions when learning about personal safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

2:01 Report finds COVID-19 hurting children’s safety and well-being Report finds COVID-19 hurting children’s safety and well-being