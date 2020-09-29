B.C. man charged with alleged sexual assault involving teenager, say Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

An alleged case of sexual assault involving a teenager and a 28-year-old Kamloops man is under investigation, say Vernon RCMP, who state the potential exists that the accused could have more victims.

According to police, Joel Eric Carlson has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement following an alleged encounter with a teenaged victim in August.

Police say the two met through social media, with Carlson allegedly portraying himself as being younger than his actual age and the victim agreeing to meet him in person.

“Once the accused was alone with the victim, she was allegedly sexually assaulted,” said Cpl. Tania Finn.

In announcing the case and releasing the accused’s mugshot, Vernon RCMP believe there may be other potential victims who have not reported similar incidents to police.

Joel Eric Carlson. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

“Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not already reported to the police,” said Finn.

“To ensure the safety of our community and to further the investigation, the RCMP is releasing a photo and asking any who may have had contact with this individual to contact us.”

To contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, call 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

