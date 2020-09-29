Suspect in stolen vehicle case found hiding in dumpster: London police

London police say a 20-year-old has been charged in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation.
According to police, a woman reported on Monday that her 2014 Dodge van had been stolen from an Adelaide Street South address.
Officers found the vehicle on Leathorne Street, just northeast of Adelaide and Commissioners Road, at around 1 p.m. Monday.
Police say a man was in the driver’s seat but as police approached he ran from the vehicle and down an alley.
A canine unit officer and his police service dog tracked the suspect “and located him hiding inside a large garbage dumpster nearby,” police say.
A London man is facing one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
