Crime

Suspect in stolen vehicle case found hiding in dumpster: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 29, 2020 12:21 pm
FILE.
FILE. Calgary Humane Society

London police say a 20-year-old has been charged in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation.

According to police, a woman reported on Monday that her 2014 Dodge van had been stolen from an Adelaide Street South address.

Read more: 2 Londoners charged after 2 separate instances of stolen vehicle drawing police attention

Officers found the vehicle on Leathorne Street, just northeast of Adelaide and Commissioners Road, at around 1 p.m. Monday.

Police say a man was in the driver’s seat but as police approached he ran from the vehicle and down an alley.

A canine unit officer and his police service dog tracked the suspect “and located him hiding inside a large garbage dumpster nearby,” police say.

A London man is facing one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

