Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

1 active case of COVID-19 remains in Nova Scotia as of Tuesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 11:31 am
Getty Images

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with only one active case remaining in the province.

According to Public Health, the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 841 Nova Scotia tests the day prior.

To date, Nova Scotia has 93,644 negative test results, 1,087 positive cases of the coronavirus and 65 deaths.

Read more: No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Monday

The province said one person is currently hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Tuesday, 1,021 cases are now considered resolved.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

Story continues below advertisement

If anyone experiences two or more of the following symptoms, they should ask if an assessment is needed:

  • sore throat
  • runny nose
  • headache
  • shortness of breath
Click to play video 'Nova Scotia granted three-quarters of all COVID-19 exemption requests between March and July' Nova Scotia granted three-quarters of all COVID-19 exemption requests between March and July
Nova Scotia granted three-quarters of all COVID-19 exemption requests between March and July
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsNova Scotiacoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers