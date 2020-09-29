1 active case of COVID-19 remains in Nova Scotia as of Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with only one active case remaining in the province.

According to Public Health, the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 841 Nova Scotia tests the day prior.

To date, Nova Scotia has 93,644 negative test results, 1,087 positive cases of the coronavirus and 65 deaths.

The province said one person is currently hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

As of Tuesday, 1,021 cases are now considered resolved.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

If anyone experiences two or more of the following symptoms, they should ask if an assessment is needed:

sore throat

runny nose

headache

shortness of breath

