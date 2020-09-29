Ontario’s police watchdog investigates after pedestrian hit by cop car

Send this page to someone via email

MIDLAND, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a man hit by a police officer driving an unmarked cruiser.

The Special Investigations Unit says it happened just after midnight Tuesday as the pedestrian crossed an intersection in Midland, Ont.

The 35-year-old man died at the scene.

The unit says four investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist are assigned to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU.

The independent civilian agency investigates police incidents involving death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

