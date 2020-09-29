Menu

Crime

Ontario’s police watchdog investigates after pedestrian hit by cop car

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2020 10:59 am
The Special Investigations Unit says four investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist are assigned to the case.
The Special Investigations Unit says four investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist are assigned to the case. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

MIDLAND, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a man hit by a police officer driving an unmarked cruiser.

The Special Investigations Unit says it happened just after midnight Tuesday as the pedestrian crossed an intersection in Midland, Ont.

Read more: SIU ends investigation in Barrie, Ont., after finding man injured himself by punching cell wall

The 35-year-old man died at the scene.

The unit says four investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist are assigned to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU.

The independent civilian agency investigates police incidents involving death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
