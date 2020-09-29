Menu

Crime

Peterborough man faces second impaired driving charge in 2 weeks: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 9:19 am
For the second time this month a Peterborough man has been charged with impaired driving.
Global News

For the second time in two weeks, a Peterborough man has been charged with impaired driving.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 5:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a collision on Hiawatha Line at County Road 2 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, southeast of the city.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with impaired driving on Highway 7: OPP

Police say a vehicle was stopped at a stop sign when it was struck by another vehicle attempting to turn onto Hiawatha Line.

Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

William Macmurray, 71,  of Peterborough, was charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs; operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus); and driving while under suspension.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 2.

On Sept. 16, Macmurray was arrested for impaired driving on Hwy. 7.

