Canada

Divers find body of man who drowned while fleeing police in northwestern Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2020 2:43 pm
Quebec's police watchdog say divers have located the body of a man who reportedly jumped in a river and died during a provincial police intervention.
Quebec's police watchdog say divers have located the body of a man who reportedly jumped in a river and died during a provincial police intervention. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec’s police watchdog say divers have located the body of a man who reportedly jumped in a river and died during a provincial police intervention early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at about 1:15 a.m. after police got a call about a man allegedly using an iron bar to damage a building in Amos, in northwestern Quebec.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes said in a news release that the man ran away, and one of the officers reported seeing him throw himself into the Harricana River several moments later.

The release says the officers tried to save the man but he continued to flee and sank a moment later.

Provincial police divers recovered the body later Sunday.

The watchdog has sent five investigators to the scene to probe the circumstances surrounding the death.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Sureté du QuébecQuebec provincial policeBureau des Enquêtes IndépendantesQuebec Police WatchdogHarricana River
