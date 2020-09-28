Menu

Crime

1 arrested after stabbing outside Trent Hills residence: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 28, 2020 3:17 pm
A Trent Hills resident was arrested following a stabbing on Friday night.
A Trent Hills resident was arrested following a stabbing on Friday night.

One person has been arrested following a reported stabbing in the Municipality of Trent Hills on Friday night.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 10:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of an alleged stabbing outside a residence on Front Street East.

Read more: Drone assists in locating break-and-enter suspects in Trent Hills, OPP say

OPP found an individual on the ground with “obvious” signs of trauma. The victim was first transported to an area hospital and then airlifted to a Kingston hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 33-year-old Trent Hills resident, who was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon.

The accused was held for a show cause hearing on Saturday and is now scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in October.

OPP continue to investigate with assistance from Central Region Forensic Identification Services.

The name of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, OPP stated Monday.

