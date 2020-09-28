Driver arrested for impaired driving following collision in Aldersville, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Lunenburg District RCMP said they responded Sunday to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 12 in Aldersville.

According to police, the incident occurred at 4:25 a.m.

READ MORE: New Glasgow police ticket man after party exceeds gathering limit

The RCMP said the driver, a 22-year-old man, was arrested at the scene.

“The car was travelling on Hwy. 12, went off the road and struck a pole,” the RCMP said.

Police said a female passenger was transported to hospital by EHS with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

2:00 Spike in impaired driving cases has N.S. RCMP issuing warning Spike in impaired driving cases has N.S. RCMP issuing warning

Police said the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested. According to police, he suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS. He was later released from custody and charges are pending.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the investigation is ongoing.