Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Hockey Nova Scotia launches survey to address racism, discrimination in sport

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2020 1:22 pm
Click to play video 'Hockey Nova Scotia’s Task Force' Hockey Nova Scotia’s Task Force
WATCH (Dec. 2019) We learn more about Hockey Nova Scotia’s new task force tackling discrimination, ensuring every rink is a safe and welcoming environment.

HALIFAX – The governing body for organized hockey in Nova Scotia is launching a survey to find out how it can better address racism and discrimination in the game.

Dean Smith, chair of Hockey Nova Scotia’s diversity and inclusion task force, says the information collected in the survey will be used to develop programming and to inform the organization’s investment decisions.

Read more: Nova Scotia hockey officials form task force to combat racism, discrimination

Smith says he hopes old and new players as well as other members of the hockey community take the time to share their experiences and talk about the challenges facing racialized people in and around the sport.

The survey comes online today and will remain open until Nov. 1.

Smith says the public can complete the questionnaire anonymously.

Click to play video 'Facing racism in hockey' Facing racism in hockey
Facing racism in hockey

The governing body’s task force was created late last year after Logan Prosper, a 16-year-old hockey player from Waycobah First Nation, reported he was the target of racial slurs during a match in Cheticamp, N.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2020.

– – –

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
HockeySportsRacismDiscriminationdiversitySurveyHockey Nova ScotiaWaycobah First NationLogan ProsperDiscrimination in Sportsdiversity and inclusion task forceDiversity in sports
