Elderly man charged after indecent act in St. Thomas

St. Thomas police have made an arrest after a man allegedly exposed himself to a woman in a parking lot last week.

A woman was walking downtown on Sept. 20 when a man called her over to the side of his red Ford pickup truck to ask for directions.

When the woman approached the vehicle, police say she saw that the man was naked from the waist down and masturbating.

A 72-year-old Aylmer man has been charged with one count of committing an indecent act and two counts of failing to comply with a court order.

