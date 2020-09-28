Menu

Crime

Elderly man charged after indecent act in St. Thomas

By Natalie Lovie 980 CFPL
Posted September 28, 2020 8:54 am
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. St. Thomas Police Service/Facebook

St. Thomas police have made an arrest after a man allegedly exposed himself to a woman in a parking lot last week.

A woman was walking downtown on Sept. 20 when a man called her over to the side of his red Ford pickup truck to ask for directions.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Regina man charged with allegedly masturbating in public

When the woman approached the vehicle, police say she saw that the man was naked from the waist down and masturbating.

A 72-year-old Aylmer man has been charged with one count of committing an indecent act and two counts of failing to comply with a court order.

