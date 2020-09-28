Halifax police search for suspect in early morning robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a man following an early morning robbery in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the Bluenose Market on Titus Street just after midnight Monday. Once officers arrived, they learned a man entered the store armed with a knife and demanded cigarettes and cash from the store clerk. The employee was not injured in the incident, according to police.

The suspect is described as a man between 20 and 30 years old, who stands approximately five feet five inches tall. He was allegedly wearing a grey hoodie, dark pants, a dark blue baseball cap with a light blue rim and brown dress shoes. He was last seen leaving on foot towards Evans Avenue.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police.

