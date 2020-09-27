Menu

2 drivers dead, 1 seriously injured in three separate crashes across Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2020 4:46 pm
The incidents took place Saturday in the province's Eastern Townships, Charlevoix and Lower Saint-Lawrence regions.
The incidents took place Saturday in the province's Eastern Townships, Charlevoix and Lower Saint-Lawrence regions.

Three separate road crashes across Quebec this weekend has left two drivers dead and sent a third driver to hospital with serious injuries.

In Newport, Que., in the Eastern Townships, a man in his 30s was found unconscious in his vehicle after it slid into a ditch on Route 212.

In Newport, Que., in the Eastern Townships, a man in his 30s was found unconscious in his vehicle after it slid into a ditch on Route 212.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, and police say the incident is under investigation.

READ MORE: Quebec asks citizens to stop social gatherings for 28 days to ‘break’ second coronavirus wave

Police say a man in his 20s lost control of a 4-by-4 vehicle in Saint-Simeon, in the Charlevoix region near Quebec City, and died of his injuries.

Provincial police also responded to a call around 7:20 p.m. Saturday after a pick-up truck went off the road in Saint-Valerien, Que., about 20 kilometres from Rimouski in the Lower Saint-Lawrence region.

Authorities say the driver of that vehicle, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital in very critical condition.

