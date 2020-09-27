Manitoba sees 51 new COVID-19 cases on eve of tightened restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials in Manitoba are reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Sunday, 36 of those are in the Winnipeg health region.

Eight cases have been identified in the Interlake-Eastern health region, four in the Southern Health region, two in the Northern health region and a lone case in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 2.2 per cent, down from 2.3 per cent on Saturday.

Thirteen people are currently in hospital with six in intensive care.

There are now 589 active COVID-19 cases in the province, 490 of which are in the Winnipeg region, according to provincial data.

Starting Monday, people in Winnipeg and 17 surrounding metropolitan communities are required to wear masks while in indoor public places as part of ratcheted-up public health restrictions.

Gathering sizes will be pared down to 10 people both indoors and outdoors.

The new rules come after the province announced Winnipeg, along with the municipalities surrounding the city, will move to a level orange restriction Monday, under Manitoba’s colour-coded pandemic response rating system.

The new restrictions will be in place for at least four weeks, including Thanksgiving on Oct. 12, chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said Friday.

Preliminary laboratory testing numbers show 2,234 tests were completed Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 175,867, the province said in a news release.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases in Manitoba is 1,880.

