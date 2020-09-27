Menu

Canada

Sask Health Authority issues COVID exposure alert for Regina

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted September 27, 2020 11:56 am
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says anyone who visited the Golden Mile Real Canadian Superstore and the Avonhurst Drive Western Pizza they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says anyone who visited the Golden Mile Real Canadian Superstore and the Avonhurst Drive Western Pizza they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Larry MacDougal / The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning people who visited two Regina businesses may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

The SHA issued a potential exposure alert for Western Pizza, at 2820 Avonhurst Dr., for Thursday, Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. as well for Friday, Sept. 18 during the same hours.

The Health Authority is also warning patrons of the Real Canadian Superstore, at 3806 Albert St. on the Golden Mile, that they may also have been exposed to COVID-19 on Monday, Sept. 21, between noon and 12:30 p.m.

Second COVID-19 case confirmed at Holy Cross High School in Saskatoon

In a statement released on Sunday morning, the government agency said an infectious person or persons visited these locations. Anyone who was also there should monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of the potential exposure.

The SHA said anyone who develops symptoms should immediately isolate themselves and call HealthLine 811 to book a COVID-19 test.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

