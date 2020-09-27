Sask Health Authority issues COVID exposure alert for Regina

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning people who visited two Regina businesses may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

The SHA issued a potential exposure alert for Western Pizza, at 2820 Avonhurst Dr., for Thursday, Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. as well for Friday, Sept. 18 during the same hours.

The Health Authority is also warning patrons of the Real Canadian Superstore, at 3806 Albert St. on the Golden Mile, that they may also have been exposed to COVID-19 on Monday, Sept. 21, between noon and 12:30 p.m.

In a statement released on Sunday morning, the government agency said an infectious person or persons visited these locations. Anyone who was also there should monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of the potential exposure.

The SHA said anyone who develops symptoms should immediately isolate themselves and call HealthLine 811 to book a COVID-19 test.

