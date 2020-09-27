Quebec reports 896 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths linked to virus

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 896 new cases of COVID-19 today, the highest single-day tally since May.

Health officials say four additional deaths were also reported: two in the past 24 hours, and two that took place between Sept. 20-25.

Authorities say hospitalizations went down by one in the past 24 hours for a total of 216.

Of those, 41 people are in intensive care — a drop of four from the previous day.

The province has now recorded a total of 71,901 COVID-19 cases and 5,825 total deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says the increase in cases is primarily due to community transmission of the virus, and the province is asking Quebecers to limit their contact with others over the next few weeks.

