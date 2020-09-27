Man seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Toronto’s north end on Saturday.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Tangreen Court and Steeles Avenue West — on the border with Vaughan — at 9:18 p.m. for reports of a man shot in the leg.

Read more: 2 suspects arrested after double shooting in North York

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 20s or 30s was transported to a trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening condition.

Officers said a suspect in his 20s was last seen heading westbound towards Bathurst Street on Steeles Avenue. He was described as being five-feet-nine inches tall, wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, a hat, and a black satchel.

Story continues below advertisement

SHOOTING:

Steeles Av W + Tangreen Ct

*9:18pm*

– reports a man was shot in leg

– police are o/s

– Susp: M/Blk, 20's, 5'9, skinny, red hoody, blue jeans, hat, Do Rag, blk satchel, last seen W/B towards Bathurst on Steeles Av W@TorontoMedics o/s#GO1831863

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 27, 2020