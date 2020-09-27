Menu

Crime

Man seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s north end

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 27, 2020 10:04 am
Police at the scene of a shooting in the area of Tangreen Court and Steeles Avenue, west of Yonge Street, on Saturday.
Officials say a man suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Toronto’s north end on Saturday.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Tangreen Court and Steeles Avenue West — on the border with Vaughan — at 9:18 p.m. for reports of a man shot in the leg.

Read more: 2 suspects arrested after double shooting in North York

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 20s or 30s was transported to a trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening condition.

Officers said a suspect in his 20s was last seen heading westbound towards Bathurst Street on Steeles Avenue. He was described as being five-feet-nine inches tall, wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, a hat, and a black satchel.

