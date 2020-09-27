Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 suspects arrested after double shooting in North York

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 27, 2020 9:43 am
Police at the scene of a shooting in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue Saturday evening.
Police at the scene of a shooting in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue Saturday evening. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police say two suspects have been arrested after a double shooting in North York Saturday evening.

Insp. Jim Gotell said officers were called to the area of Yatescastle Drive and Sheppard Avenue West, east of Jane Street, around 6:30 p.m.

He said two people were shot in a courtyard. A man was taken to hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition while the second victim went to hospital himself, officials said.

Read more: Toronto police investigating after body found in water at Ashbridges Bay

Gotell said when officers arrived at the scene, they also found two suspects who were fleeing.

Trending Stories

Officers chased one of the suspects on foot and pursued the second in a vehicle, which was stopped around 600 metres away after crashing into a police car, Gotell said. Both suspects were arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Gotell said four firearms were found at the scene and added that officers are investigating the possibility that there may have been a third suspect involved.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimeGun ViolenceToronto shootingtoronto police serviceNorth YorkYatescastle Drive and Sheppard Avenue West
Flyers
More weekly flyers