2 suspects arrested after double shooting in North York

Toronto police say two suspects have been arrested after a double shooting in North York Saturday evening.

Insp. Jim Gotell said officers were called to the area of Yatescastle Drive and Sheppard Avenue West, east of Jane Street, around 6:30 p.m.

He said two people were shot in a courtyard. A man was taken to hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition while the second victim went to hospital himself, officials said.

Gotell said when officers arrived at the scene, they also found two suspects who were fleeing.

Officers chased one of the suspects on foot and pursued the second in a vehicle, which was stopped around 600 metres away after crashing into a police car, Gotell said. Both suspects were arrested.

Gotell said four firearms were found at the scene and added that officers are investigating the possibility that there may have been a third suspect involved.

Multiple people shot on Yatescastle Drive. @TorontoPolice mounted unit, canine & emergency task force working in the area. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/02RDDVsx3c — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) September 26, 2020