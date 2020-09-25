Menu

Crime

Roommate of fatal stabbing victim charged with 2nd-degree murder: Calgary police

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 5:39 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Calgary police are investigating the death of a man in the city's southeast in the early morning hours on Sept. 22. Sarah Offin has details on the fatal stabbing.

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection to a fatal stabbing in southeast Calgary earlier this week.

On Sept. 22, while en route to an unrelated call, police said officers found a man with stab wounds lying on the road close to 135 Lynnview Rd. S.E., at around 4:45 a.m.

Police called EMS but the victim, who has since been identified as 26-year-old Ismail Charanek, died at the scene.

Read more: Calgary police investigate deadly stabbing in Lynnwood

Following the incident, officers began the search for Charanek’s roommate, who was spotted and arrested near a wooded area in the southwest community of Patterson Heights on Wednesday.

Eddy Nakasenh-Bandasak, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the stabbing.

Nakasenh-Bandasak is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 30.

Read more: Calgary police say 3 suspicious deaths within 24 hours not connected

In a news release on Friday, police said it’s believed the stabbing was the result of an argument between the two men which “escalated to violence.”

“These investigations are a priority for us and the fact that we were able to lay a charge in this case so quickly, in a week when we had two other suspicious deaths, is a testament to how well our people work together,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said.

Charanek’s death marks Calgary’s 26th homicide this year.

