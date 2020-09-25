Dorchester man, 34, identified as victim of fatal crash in South-West Oxford Township

Oxford OPP say a 34-year-old from Dorchester has been identified as the victim of a crash Thursday afternoon at Clarke Road and Foldens Line in South-West Oxford Township.
According to police, the crash involved a westbound sedan and northbound tractor-trailer that collided in the intersection at roughly 3 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the driver of the sedan was rushed to hospital by Oxford County EMS but later died of injuries sustained in the crash. The truck driver was not injured.
On Friday, police identified the deceased as Derrick Wallace, 34, of Dorchester, Ont.
The intersection was closed for roughly seven hours, until 10 p.m. Thursday, for the investigation.
Police have not released any information in regard to the cause of the crash.
