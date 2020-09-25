Dorchester man, 34, identified as victim of fatal crash in South-West Oxford Township

Send this page to someone via email

Oxford OPP say a 34-year-old from Dorchester has been identified as the victim of a crash Thursday afternoon at Clarke Road and Foldens Line in South-West Oxford Township.

According to police, the crash involved a westbound sedan and northbound tractor-trailer that collided in the intersection at roughly 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver of the sedan was rushed to hospital by Oxford County EMS but later died of injuries sustained in the crash. The truck driver was not injured.

On Friday, police identified the deceased as Derrick Wallace, 34, of Dorchester, Ont.

#OPP investigating fatal collision involving a transport truck and motor vehicle at Foldens Line and Clarke Road @OxfordCounty. Roadway closed for investigation for the next 3 hours. Anticipated to open at 8pm tonight. Investigation continuing. #OxfordOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/u1XMPO3Fbw — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 24, 2020

The intersection was closed for roughly seven hours, until 10 p.m. Thursday, for the investigation.

Police have not released any information in regard to the cause of the crash.