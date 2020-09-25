Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

11 new coronavirus infections reported in Saskatchewan, 123 active cases remain

By Thomas Piller Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Canada’s PM, top doctor urge patience on development of COVID-19 rapid testing' Coronavirus: Canada’s PM, top doctor urge patience on development of COVID-19 rapid testing
WATCH: During Friday's coronavirus update, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam commented on the development of rapid testing strategies to detect COVID-19, amid long wait-times for testing.

The Saskatchewan government gave an update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Friday.

Health officials said there were 11 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 1,846 since the first case was reported in March.

Read more: RHSAA allowing extra-curricular athletics only within individual schools

According to a press release, three new cases are located in both of the north central and Saskatoon zones, while there is one each in the north west, central east, Regina and south east zones. Officials said the remaining case’s location is pending.

In the province, eight people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — they are all receiving inpatient care.

Story continues below advertisement

Eighteen more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,699.

There have been 24 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

Read more: Saskatchewan police conducting coronavirus self-isolation check-ins

There are currently 123 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to a press release, 1,742 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan on Thursday. To date, 180,232 tests have been carried out in the province.

Click to play video '$2K fine for not self-isolating when symptomatic ahead of Thanksgiving' $2K fine for not self-isolating when symptomatic ahead of Thanksgiving
$2K fine for not self-isolating when symptomatic ahead of Thanksgiving

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan CoronavirusCOVID-19 saskatchewanSaskatchewan NewsSask Coronavirus Updatesask covid-19 update
Flyers
More weekly flyers