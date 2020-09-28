Okanagan weather: heat and sunshine to finish September

Send this page to someone via email

Damp weather eased off through the weekend with sunshine and warm air returning to start the last week of September.

Beautiful blue skies were back on Monday morning with temperatures returning to the 20s in the afternoon.

Sunny skies stick around on Tuesday as the mercury makes its way even further up the scale, to around 24 C later in the day.

Sunshine sticks around through until Thursday when a few more clouds roll in. SkyTracker Weather

The upper ridge of high pressure that is bringing in the lovely weather lingers for the last day of September on Wednesday and into the beginning of October on Thursday as some clouds slide in.

Daytime highs will settle into the mid-20s right through the rest of the week with mostly sunny skies and some morning valley cloud possible at times.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected for the first weekend of October as afternoon highs continue to make it into the 20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

