Coronavirus: 1 new case in City of Kawartha Lakes; 1 new resolved case in Northumberland County

One new case of the novel coronavirus was reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit update issued at 1:15 p.m., there are now 178 cases in the municipality — one more since its last update on Wednesday. It’s the only active case in the Kawarthas. Eleven cases required hospitalization.

The health unit notes its data is 25 hours behind real-time data.

In the municipality, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 32 residents, 28 of them associated with a springtime outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

The total cases in Northumberland County remain at 43, however, one new resolved case was reported Friday. There are now six active cases.

Three cases required hospitalized care and there has been one death in the county, which occurred on Sept. 8 — a woman in her 80s.

All 15 cases in Haliburton County have been resolved. One of the cases required hospitalized care, and there have been no deaths.

Current high-risk contacts (defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are as follows:

Seven in the City of Kawartha Lakes (up from one reported on Wednesday)

Three in Northumberland County (down from four reported on Wednesday)

Five Haliburton County (up from three reported on Wednesday)

The health unit is not reporting any outbreaks.

Overall, of the health unit’s 237 cases, 210 are now resolved — approximately 89 per cent.

