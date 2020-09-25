Menu

Health

Ottawa records 41 new COVID-19 cases in lowest increase of the week

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 1:22 pm
People line up outside the Brewer Arena testing facility in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
People line up outside the Brewer Arena testing facility in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 41 cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, a relative dip to end what’s been a week of record highs for new daily infections.

There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 in Ottawa reported Friday, according to the local public health unit.

The latest daily increase follows increases of 93 cases on Tuesday and 82 cases on Thursday, Ottawa’s two highest single-day totals since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Ottawa nursing student fears for vulnerable son’s health ahead of long-term care stint

Ottawa has now seen 3,960 cases of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began.

OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 551 active cases of the virus, down from the 587 reported on Thursday.

Thirteen people in Ottawa are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — one fewer than the day before. Three people with COVID-19 are in the local intensive care unit.

Two students have tested positive for the virus at both the École secondaire publique Louis-Riel and the École élémentaire publique Séraphin-Marion, prompting OPH to declare outbreaks at the two sites.

There are now seven ongoing outbreaks in local Ottawa schools.

The outbreak at Fellowes High School in nearby Pembroke, Ont., however, will be declared officially resolved on Saturday, officials said Friday. The school will reopen for in-class instruction on Monday.

In total, four staff members, one student and four family members associated with the school community tested positive for the virus in relation to the outbreak at Fellowes, forcing the school to shut down on Sept. 16.

The most recent outbreak at the Madonna Care Community long-term care home in Ottawa was also declared over after just one staff member tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 35 ongoing outbreaks in Ottawa, according to OPH.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ottawa CoronavirusOttawa COVID-19Ottawa Public Healthsecond waveottawa coronavirus casesOttawa second wave
