Take Pride Winnipeg hoping to get a step ahead of winter with fall cleanup

We’re officially into the fall season, and Take Pride Winnipeg is hoping to get the city’s streets tidied up before the inevitable snowfall.

Take Pride’s Tom Ethans told 680 CJOB the annual ‘Team Up to Clean Up’ event is aiming to pick up as much litter as possible now — to prevent unsightly trash eventually revealing itself in the spring when the snow melts. Read more: Winnipeggers throwing away more trash amid coronavirus, according to the city

“It really is sad to see when the snow is gone how much litter is actually out there,” he said. “What we really want to do is get people out now before the snow flies to try to beautify the city as much as possible, so we have less of a problem in the springtime.”

“There are people out there who are throwing stuff out of their car windows or dropping litter on the ground,” he said.

“It’s just gotta stop. People have to understand that they’ve got to take responsibility for what they’re doing.” Tweet This

The fall Team Up To Clean Up will involve Winnipeggers going out individually or in small groups — following social distancing restrictions — to pick up litter. Ethans said the volunteers will be provided with bags and gloves.

To volunteer, contact Take Pride Winnipeg by phone at 204-956-7590 or email tom@takepride.mb.ca.

