Suspect charged in connection with sharp objects left in Woodstock parks

Woodstock police have arrested a man who they believe has been leaving needles, tacks and other sharp objects in parks and play areas throughout the summer.

Officers responded to the Southside Park playground shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday after someone called police to report a suspicious man in the area.

An arrest was made, and police say Corey Montgomery, 37, of Woodstock, has been charged with mischief.

Nails, thumbtacks, and sewing needles were left in parks and playgrounds throughout the city at least eight times since August.

Most of the vandalism happened in Southside Park at the playground and cricket pitch. The playgrounds at Central Public School were also targeted, along with a dog park on Henry Street.

After each incident, city staff had to close the impacted area for thorough cleaning and inspections. The disturbing vandalism led staff to begin inspecting Southside Park three to four times each day, and install security cameras.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.