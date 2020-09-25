Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspect charged in connection with sharp objects left in Woodstock parks

By Natalie Lovie 980 CFPL
Posted September 25, 2020 8:08 am
File Photo

Woodstock police have arrested a man who they believe has been leaving needles, tacks and other sharp objects in parks and play areas throughout the summer.

Officers responded to the Southside Park playground shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday after someone called police to report a suspicious man in the area.

Read more: More sharp objects found in Woodstock park, prompting closures

An arrest was made, and police say Corey Montgomery, 37, of Woodstock, has been charged with mischief.

Trending Stories

Nails, thumbtacks, and sewing needles were left in parks and playgrounds throughout the city at least eight times since August.

Most of the vandalism happened in Southside Park at the playground and cricket pitch. The playgrounds at Central Public School were also targeted, along with a dog park on Henry Street.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Woodstock police investigating 3rd act of park vandalism

After each incident, city staff had to close the impacted area for thorough cleaning and inspections. The disturbing vandalism led staff to begin inspecting Southside Park three to four times each day, and install security cameras.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Woodstock policeSharp objectswoodstock park vandalismneedles in parkdisturbing vandalismneedles in playgroundsharp objects in park
Flyers
More weekly flyers