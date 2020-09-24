Regina launches 2nd budget survey as residents identify roadways, public safety as priorities

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina launched a second survey Thursday, looking for feedback from residents as plans its 2021 budget.

The second survey is part of the city’s multi-phase approach and is designed to dig deeper into the feedback from the first survey, about the services that are most important to residents.

According to a press release, approximately 2,500 residents participated in the first survey.

In this survey, residents were asked to identify their top spending priorities for the city, as well as their top considerations that they think should influence the city’s decision making as it develops the 2021 operating budget.

“Residents identified roads, public safety, snow clearing and recreation as their top spending priorities,” said Barry Lacey, City of Regina’s executive director of financial strategy and sustainability.

“Roads being ranked in the top three by 69 per cent of the people who responded to the survey, followed closely by public safety, ranked by 66 per cent of the respondents, as being a top priority for them.”

Lacey said looking back at the surveys in previous years, roadways and public safety have consistently ranked as high priorities for residents.

The first survey also asked residents their opinion on what they think should be some of the considerations that influence the city’s decision making as it develops the budget.

“The top three things we’ve heard there is attracting new or supporting existing businesses, reducing city spending while also trying to maintain or increase capital spending.”

Lacey added, COVID-19 is another key consideration that will also be part of the budget conversation moving forward, as it has impacted many in the city financially, including the city itself.

Once the results are collected, they will be used to develop the 2021 budget, which will be released early next year.

The survey closes Oct. 4.

