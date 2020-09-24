Menu

Health

One new coronavirus case confirmed at Sister Catherine Donnelly Catholic School in Barrie, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 5:45 pm
According to the school board, two classrooms have been closed, although the rest of the school remains open.
According to the school board, two classrooms have been closed, although the rest of the school remains open. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board has confirmed one new case of the novel coronavirus at Sister Catherine Donnelly Catholic School in Barrie, Ont.

According to the school board, two classrooms have been closed, although the rest of the school remains open.

Read more: High school students at Catholic schools in Simcoe, Muskoka no longer allowed to leave for lunch

The school board didn’t disclose whether the coronavirus case involves a student or a staff member.

There have been two other schools under the region’s Catholic school board with one coronavirus case each — Father F.X. O’Reilly Catholic School in Tottenham, Ont., and St. John Vianney Catholic School in Barrie.

Under Simcoe County’s public school board, Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie has had one positive coronavirus case, while Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia, Ont., has also had one case.

