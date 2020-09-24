One new coronavirus case confirmed at Sister Catherine Donnelly Catholic School in Barrie, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board has confirmed one new case of the novel coronavirus at Sister Catherine Donnelly Catholic School in Barrie, Ont.

According to the school board, two classrooms have been closed, although the rest of the school remains open.

The school board didn’t disclose whether the coronavirus case involves a student or a staff member.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have been two other schools under the region’s Catholic school board with one coronavirus case each — Father F.X. O’Reilly Catholic School in Tottenham, Ont., and St. John Vianney Catholic School in Barrie.

Under Simcoe County’s public school board, Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie has had one positive coronavirus case, while Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia, Ont., has also had one case.

Story continues below advertisement

0:47 Coronavirus: Ontario hires more than 500 public health nurses to help out in schools Coronavirus: Ontario hires more than 500 public health nurses to help out in schools