Health

Ottawa reports 82 new coronavirus cases: provincial data

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 11:54 am
coronavirus test
The number of novel coronavirus cases in Ottawa continues to spike, according to the provincial database. Getty Images

Ottawa’s surge in coronavirus infections continues Thursday with 82 new COVID-19 cases reported via the provincial database.

The latest daily increase is Ottawa’s second-largest spike in cases so far in the pandemic, surpassed only by the 93 cases reported on Tuesday.

No new deaths related to the novel coronavirus were reported in Ottawa on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Ontario reports 409 new coronavirus cases with most in Toronto-area, Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health’s (OPH) latest weekly epidemiology report shows the second wave of the virus in the nation’s capital was already setting grim records before this week’s spiking case figures.

The local public health unit’s report shows the week of Sept. 14 to 20 had the highest number of new cases reported since the pandemic began, with 385 people testing positive for the virus.

That’s up from 244 cases the week previous and surpasses the previous high of 331 cases set in the week of April 20.

OPH will release its more fulsome daily report on the novel coronavirus later Thursday afternoon.

The OPH report will sometimes revise case numbers provided earlier in the day via the provincial database due to lags in reporting.

Ottawa mayor: We are losing $1 million a day as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic
