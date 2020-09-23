Suspect in custody in fatal Lynnwood stabbing: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are questioning a suspect in relation to a fatal stabbing on Tuesday.

On Sept. 22 at around 4:45 a.m., officers heading to an unrelated call found a man with stab wounds lying on the road close to 135 Lynnview Rd. S.E.

Police called EMS but the man, who was in his mid-20s, died on scene.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, police found a suspect near a wooded area in the southwest community of Patterson Heights.

Police said there was no risk to the public as mounted, canine and patrol officers found and arrested the man.

“The man is now being interviewed by homicide detectives,” police said in a news release. Tweet This

“No further information can be released at this time, and the man’s identity cannot be confirmed unless charges are laid.”

If you have information about the death, call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.