Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspect in custody in fatal Lynnwood stabbing: Calgary police

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted September 23, 2020 7:46 pm
Calgary police investigate a fatal stabbing in the 100 block of Lynnview Road S.E. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
Calgary police investigate a fatal stabbing in the 100 block of Lynnview Road S.E. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Sarah Offin/Global News

Calgary police are questioning a suspect in relation to a fatal stabbing on Tuesday.

Read more: Calgary police investigate deadly stabbing in Lynnwood

On Sept. 22 at around 4:45 a.m., officers heading to an unrelated call found a man with stab wounds lying on the road close to 135 Lynnview Rd. S.E.

Police called EMS but the man, who was in his mid-20s, died on scene.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, police found a suspect near a wooded area in the southwest community of Patterson Heights.

Trending Stories

Read more: Calgary police say 3 suspicious deaths within 24 hours not connected

Police said there was no risk to the public as mounted, canine and patrol officers found and arrested the man.

Story continues below advertisement

“The man is now being interviewed by homicide detectives,” police said in a news release.

Tweet This

“No further information can be released at this time, and the man’s identity cannot be confirmed unless charges are laid.”

If you have information about the death, call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary PoliceCalgary Deathfatal Calgary stabbingfatal stabbing CalgaryLynnwood stabbingLynnview Road SELynnview Road stabbingLynnwood deathLynnwood death CalgaryLynnwood stabbing Calgary
Flyers
More weekly flyers