Coronavirus: 1 new case, 1 resolved case for Peterborough area

Peterborough Public Health reports one new case of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

The health unit’s overall total is now 112 in its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. The last new case was reported on Sept. 17.

There was also one new resolved case to increase the total to 104, leaving six active cases. Details on the latest case were not available on the provincial COVID-19 case data. It still lists the following active cases:

A man in his 20s (reported Sept. 17)

A woman in her 40s (reported Sept. 15)

A man in his 30s (reported Sept. 14)

A woman in her 40s (reported Sept. 14)

A man in his 20s (reported Sept. 14 — related to an outbreak)

A woman under age 20 (reported Sept. 7)

The outbreak at Fairhaven longterm remains in effect after an employee tested positive.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 for the health unit, both in Peterborough in April.

The health unit also reports more than 27,800 people have been tested.

The drive-thru testing centre at East Gate Memorial Park in Peterborough runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 weekdays for asymptomatic patients; testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

