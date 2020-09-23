Tips from public lead to arson suspect’s arrest, say Penticton RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

An arson suspect was arrested last week, thanks to public help, say Penticton RCMP.

Police say the man was arrested on Friday, Sept. 18, two days after issuing a plea for public help to identify the suspect.

According to the RCMP, an attached garage along the 600 block of Martin Street was intentionally set on fire on Aug. 30 at 8 a.m.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but the garage and all of its contents were destroyed.

Police say people were inside the residence at the time, but no one was hurt.

Surveillance footage captured a suspect in the area of the fire, with police later asking for public help to identify him.

Penticton RCMP say they received numerous tips from the public, and that the suspect was arrested, but was released on an undertaking to appear in Penticton court on Oct. 28.

Police say charges are being considered by the BC Prosecution Service.