Crime

Tips from public lead to arson suspect’s arrest, say Penticton RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 23, 2020 4:03 pm
Police say the person was arrested on Sept. 18, two days after issuing a plea for public help to identify the suspect. Penticton RCMP

An arson suspect was arrested last week, thanks to public help, say Penticton RCMP.

Police say the man was arrested on Friday, Sept. 18, two days after issuing a plea for public help to identify the suspect.

According to the RCMP, an attached garage along the 600 block of Martin Street was intentionally set on fire on Aug. 30 at 8 a.m.

Penticton RCMP asking public to help identify arson suspect

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but the garage and all of its contents were destroyed.

Police say people were inside the residence at the time, but no one was hurt.

Trending Stories

Surveillance footage captured a suspect in the area of the fire, with police later asking for public help to identify him.


Saskatoon Fire Department says arson count likely to double in 2020
Saskatoon Fire Department says arson count likely to double in 2020

Penticton RCMP say they received numerous tips from the public, and that the suspect was arrested, but was released on an undertaking to appear in Penticton court on Oct. 28.

Police say charges are being considered by the BC Prosecution Service.

