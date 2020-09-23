Edmonton police looking for custom tricycle designed for man with cerebral palsy

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are looking for tips on the whereabouts of a custom tricycle that was designed to help a man with cerebral palsy compete in marathons.

Police said the bike was stolen from a underground parking garage in the area of 93 Street and 101 Avenue between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Sept. 4.

The bike’s owner, Kenneth Thomas, reported the theft on Sept. 17.

Police said the bike allows the 68-year-old to maintain an active lifestyle and compete in marathons.

The tricycle was stored in a storage locker, though police didn’t specify whether it was locked.

In the surveillance photo released by police, two suspects can be seen with what appears to be both the customized bike and another bike in a parking garage.

Police didn’t provide a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Thomas’ bike is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.