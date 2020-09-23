Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police looking for custom tricycle designed for man with cerebral palsy

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted September 23, 2020 4:02 pm
Police are looking for a stolen, custom tricycle that belongs to Kenneth Thomas, pictured here with his brother in law Philip Haug.
Police are looking for a stolen, custom tricycle that belongs to Kenneth Thomas, pictured here with his brother in law Philip Haug. Supplied: Edmonton Police Service

Edmonton police are looking for tips on the whereabouts of a custom tricycle that was designed to help a man with cerebral palsy compete in marathons.

Police said the bike was stolen from a underground parking garage in the area of 93 Street and 101 Avenue between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Sept. 4.

The bike’s owner, Kenneth Thomas, reported the theft on Sept. 17.

Read more: Calgary-made bike giving freedom back to outdoor enthusiasts with disabilities

Police said the bike allows the 68-year-old to maintain an active lifestyle and compete in marathons.

The tricycle was stored in a storage locker, though police didn’t specify whether it was locked.

Trending Stories

In the surveillance photo released by police, two suspects can be seen with what appears to be both the customized bike and another bike in a parking garage.

Story continues below advertisement
Supplied: Edmonton Police Service
Supplied: Edmonton Police Service. Supplied: Edmonton Police Service

Police didn’t provide a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Thomas’ bike is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimeedmonton police serviceEPSEdmonton crimeEdmonton bike theftEdmonton customized bike theftEdmonton man cerebral palsy custom bike stolenEdmonton man customized bike theft
Flyers
More weekly flyers