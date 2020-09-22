Menu

Crime

Saint John Fire: 2nd fire in same vacant building deemed suspicious

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted September 22, 2020 1:34 pm
A vacant building at 135 Main St. N. in Saint John, N.B., was gutted by its second fire in two weeks on Sept. 21, 2020.
A vacant building at 135 Main St. N. in Saint John, N.B., was gutted by its second fire in two weeks on Sept. 21, 2020. Tim Roszell/Global News

Saint John Fire officials are investigating a fire in the city’s old north end, in a vacant building that also caught fire earlier this month.

Crews were called to 135 Main St. at 11:16 p.m. Monday.

Read more: Fire in north end of Saint John deemed suspicious

Platoon Chief Brian Wilson said crews initially had to take a defensive approach before getting the blaze under control.

He said the fire has been deemed suspicious because the residential building was vacant and mostly boarded up, and no power was running to the building.

Fire crews responded to a fire at the same location Sept. 9, he said.

No one was hurt. The fire remains under investigation.

Wilson said crews were on scene for about three-and-a-half hours.

