Saint John Fire: 2nd fire in same vacant building deemed suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saint John Fire officials are investigating a fire in the city’s old north end, in a vacant building that also caught fire earlier this month.

Crews were called to 135 Main St. at 11:16 p.m. Monday.

Read more: Fire in north end of Saint John deemed suspicious

Platoon Chief Brian Wilson said crews initially had to take a defensive approach before getting the blaze under control.

He said the fire has been deemed suspicious because the residential building was vacant and mostly boarded up, and no power was running to the building.

Fire crews responded to a fire at the same location Sept. 9, he said.

2:15 Dozens displaced after fire damages apartment building in Dieppe, N.B. Dozens displaced after fire damages apartment building in Dieppe, N.B.

No one was hurt. The fire remains under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Wilson said crews were on scene for about three-and-a-half hours.