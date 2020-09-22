Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

2 taken to hospital following 3-vehicle collision in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
2 injured in 3-vehicle collision in Peterborough
Two people were injured following a three-vehicle collision at Wolfe and Rubidge Streets in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

Two people were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews around 9 a.m. responded to the collision at the corner of Rubidge and Wolfe streets.

Read more: Saskatchewan motorcyclist airlifted following crash north of Peterborough: OPP

A man and woman from separate vehicles were treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital for further treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of a pickup truck also involved was not seriously hurt.

Trending Stories

A residence also sustained damage after one of the vehicles struck it.

Peterborough police are investigating the cause of the collision.

Woman dies after fatal collision on 401
Woman dies after fatal collision on 401
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashCollisionPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceRubidge StreetWolfe Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers