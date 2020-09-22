2 taken to hospital following 3-vehicle collision in Peterborough

Two people were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews around 9 a.m. responded to the collision at the corner of Rubidge and Wolfe streets.
A man and woman from separate vehicles were treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital for further treatment.
The driver of a pickup truck also involved was not seriously hurt.
A residence also sustained damage after one of the vehicles struck it.
Peterborough police are investigating the cause of the collision.
