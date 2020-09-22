2 taken to hospital following 3-vehicle collision in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews around 9 a.m. responded to the collision at the corner of Rubidge and Wolfe streets.

A man and woman from separate vehicles were treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital for further treatment.

Emergency crews are on scene of a three vehicle collision on Rubidge Street at Wolfe Street in Peterborough. Two people are in care of paramedics.

The driver of a pickup truck also involved was not seriously hurt.

A residence also sustained damage after one of the vehicles struck it.

Peterborough police are investigating the cause of the collision.

