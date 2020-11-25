Coronavirus: List of B.C. school exposures

Send this page to someone via email

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and students, staff and teachers get into a new back-to-school routine, Global News is tracking exposures connected to the B.C. education system.

Anyone directly affected by an exposure will be contacted by public health. If a school has been identified as a possible exposure site, you do not need to take any action unless directed to by public health and school officials.

1:54 No mandatory masks in B.C. schools despite sweeping new COVID-19 orders No mandatory masks in B.C. schools despite sweeping new COVID-19 orders

Fraser Health

Surrey:

Khalsa School (Old Yale Road location) – Exposures occurred on Sept. 1, 4 and 30, Oct.1, 2, 13 to15, 20 to 22, 27 to 30, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 12

Cloverdale Catholic School – Exposures Oct. 21-22, Nov. 18-19

T. E. Scott Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14, 15, Nov. 17, 18

École Panorama Ridge Secondary – Exposures on Sept. 10, 14, 15, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 30, Oct. 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, Nov. 3, 4, 5, 16, 17, 18, 19

Johnston Heights Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 8-11, Sept. 21-22, Oct. 8-9, Oct. 19, Nov. 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Latimer Road Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10, Nov. 18, 19

Hillcrest Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 16, 17, 18

Semiahmoo Secondary – Exposures Nov. 5, 6, 9,10, 12, 19

Fraser Heights Secondary – Exposures Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 16, Nov. 9, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23

Clayton Heights Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, Nov. 9, 10, 16, 17

Colebrook Elementary – Exposure Nov. 2, 17, 18

Earl Marriott Secondary – Exposures on Sept. 17, 18, 21 and 23, Nov. 2 to 5, 12, 16 and 17

Enver Creek Secondary – Exposure Oct. 5, 9, 14, 26, Nov. 3 to 5, 9 and 16

Green Timbers Elementary – Exposure Sept. 29, Nov. 9 and 10, 16 to 18

Khalsa Secondary (Surrey) – Exposures occurred on Sept. 9, 10 and 25, Nov. 17 to 19

Hazelgrove Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 30, Nov. 17, 18, 19

Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14, 15 and Oct. 2 and 5, Nov. 10, 12, 16 and 17

Queen Elizabeth Secondary – Exposures occurred Sept. 14, Oct. 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 29, Nov. 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 16

Rosemary Heights Elementary – Exposures on Sept. 21, 24, 25, 29, Oct. 1, 2, Nov. 9, 13

Royal Heights Elementary – Exposures Nov. 2 to 4, 16

Cedar Hills Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13 and Nov. 16

Chimney Hill Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 11, 13, 18 and 19

City Central Learning Centre – Exposures on Oct. 6 and Nov. 18

Frank Hurt Secondary – Exposure Oct. 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 21, 22, 26, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 12, 16 and 17

Holly Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 4, 10, 11, 12

Ellendale Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 16

St. Matthews Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 16 to 18

Old Yale Road Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 10, 12 and 13

Betty Huff Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 16 to 18

Walnut Road Elementary – Exposure Nov. 12 and 13

Sunrise Ridge Elementary – Exposure Oct. 21, Nov. 9, 10

Tamanawis Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 17, 18, 25, 29, 30, Oct. 2 and Oct. 6, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 26, 27, 28, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 12

Sunnyside Elementary – Exposure Nov. 10

Simon Cunningham Elementary – Exposure Nov. 13

Princess Margaret Secondary- Exposure occurred Sept. 11, 15 to 18, Oct. 12, 15, 16, 26, 29, November 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 13

Cornerstone Montessori – Exposures Nov. 9 and 10

Guru Angad Dev Elementary – Exposures Oct. 2, 9, 29, 30, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 6, 9, 16 and 17

St. Michael’s Elementary – Exposure Nov. 6

Surrey Muslim School – Exposures Nov. 6 and 12

Berkshire Park Elementary – Exposures Nov. 12 and 13

Bonaccord Elementary – Exposure Nov. 10

Coast Meridian Elementary – Exposures Nov. 9, 10

Cloverdale Traditional – Exposures on Nov. 12 and 13

Crescent Park Elementary – Exposures Oct. 28 to 30, Nov. 9 and 10

Georges Vanier Elementary — Exposures Sept. 29 and 30, Oct. 19, Nov. 2, 4, 5, 10

James Ardiel Elementary – Exposure Nov. 9

Katzie Elementary – Exposure Nov. 9, 10, 12 and 13

Martha Currie Elementary – Exposure Nov. 10

North Surrey Secondary – Exposures Sept. 14, 24, 25, Oct. 19 to 21, Nov. 2, 10, 12 and 13

Sullivan Heights Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14, 15, 16, 18, 30 and Oct. 1, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 30, Nov. 3, 4, 5, 12, 13

Hyland Elementary – Exposures Oct. 8 and 9, Nov. 12 and 13

David Brankin Elementary – Exposure occurred Nov. 2, 3, 9 to 13

Riverdale Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 10 and 12

M.B. Sanford Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 4 and 5

Elgin Park Secondary – Exposure on Nov. 10

Cloverdale Learning Centre – Exposure on Nov. 11 and 12

Bear Creek Elementary – Exposures Nov. 6 and 10

Cindrich Elementary – Exposure Nov. 2

Dr. F.D. Sinclair Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5, 6, 20, 21, 22, Nov. 3, 4, 5, 9

Frost Road Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 3-5

Diamond Elementary – Exposure Oct. 15, Nov. 5 & 6

Khalsa Primary – Oct. 30, Nov. 2, 3, 4

McLeod Road Traditional School – Exposure on Nov. 5, 6

L.A. Matheson Secondary – Exposures occurred Sept. 14 to16 and 24, Oct. 9, Nov. 2, 3, 9, 12 and 16

Henry Bose Elementary – Exposure Nov. 9 and 10

Cambridge Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13, 14, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, Nov. 2 to 5

Creekside Elementary – Exposures Nov. 3 to 5

Kwantlen Park Secondary – Exposures Oct. 13, 14, 21, 22, Nov. 2 and 3

Lena Shaw Elementary – Exposures Oct. 6 to 9, Oct. 28 to 30

Newton Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 29, Nov. 1, 5 and 10

North Ridge Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2

Strawberry Hill Elementary — Exposures Sept. 29 and 30, Nov. 4 and 5

Westerman Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5 to 7, Oct. 15 and 16, Nov. 2 and 3

Pacific Academy Middle School – Exposure Nov. 9, 14 16 and 19

Pacific Academy Primary School – Exposure on Nov. 16 and 19

Pacific Academy High School – Exposure on Nov. 13

Pacific Academy Intermediate School – Exposure on Nov. 16 and 18

Ocean Cliff Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 and 28

Khalsa School (Newton) – Exposures Oct. 28 to 30, Nov. 16 and 17

Sikh Academy (Newton) – Exposures Oct. 19 to 22, 26, 28, Nov. 16 and 17

Surrey Centre Elementary – Exposure Oct. 22

Fleetwood Park Secondary – Exposure Oct. 1, 20, 21

North Surrey Learning Centre – Exposures Oct. 19 to 21

Woodward Hill Elementary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19 and 20

École Salish Secondary – Exposure Oct. 16

Coyote Creek – Exposure Oct. 20

Beaver Creek Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13, 19

Serpentine Heights Elementary – Exposures Oct. 19, 20

Fraser Wood Elementary – Exposures Oct. 19 and 20

Senator Reid Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13

Kennedy Trail Elementary – Exposures Oct. 14 to 16

Martha Jane Norris Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13 to 16

Panorama Park Elementary, Exposure Oct. 14 and 15

W.E. Kinvig Elementary – Exposures Oct. 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16

École Gabrielle-Roy Elementary – Exposure Oct. 5

Khalsa Elementary – Old Yale Campus – Exposure Oct. 5

Southridge – Exposures Sept. 28 to Oct. 2

Diamond School – Exposures Oct. 1 and 2

Woodland Park Elementary – Exposures Oct. 6 to 8

District Education Centre – Exposure occurred Sept. 30

Northridge Elementary – Exposure Sept. 29, Oct. 13

Ray Shepherd Elementary – Sept. 30 to Oct. 2

G.A.D Elementary — Exposure Sept. 23

Khalsa Elementary (Newton) — Exposures Sept. 22 to 25, Oct. 20 to 22, Nov. 5, 6 and 12

École KB Woodward — Exposures Sept. 24 and 25

Boundary Park Elementary – Exposures occurred Sept. 14 and 15

Kennedy Trail Elementary – Exposures occurred Sept. 15 to 17, Oct. 14-16

Morgan Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 8 to 10, Nov. 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10

William Watson Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10

Beaver Creek Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 21 to 23

Gobind Sarvar School (Surrey) – Exposures Sept. 17 and 18

Southridge (Surrey) – Exposure occurred Sept. 28 to Oct. 1

3:16 Fraser Health launches a website to track COVID-19 cases in schools Fraser Health launches a website to track COVID-19 cases in schools – Sep 18, 2020

Coquitlam:

Leigh Elementary – Exposures Nov. 12, 16, 17

École Montgomery Middle – Exposure Nov. 13

Summit Middle – Exposures Nov. 16 and 17

Roy Stibbs Elementary – Exposure Oct. 16, Nov. 9

Hazel Trembath Elementary – Exposure Nov. 6

École Mary Hill Elementary – Exposure Nov. 6

Nestor Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 5, 6, 9 and 10

Minnekhada Middle School – Exposures on Nov. 9 and 10

École Porter Street Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 12 and 13

Harbour View Elementary – Exposure, Oct. 16, 20, Nov. 9 and 10

École Glen Elementary – Exposures Oct. 6-9, Nov. 4 & 6

Central Elementary – Exposures Nov. 2, 3, 4

Terry Fox Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 26 to 29, Nov. 4, 12 and 13

Dr. Charles Best Secondary – Exposure on Nov. 2 to 4

Suwa’lkh School – Exposure on Nov. 5

École Coquitlam River Elementary – Exposure Oct. 19, 21, 26, 27, 28

École Westwood Elementary – Exposures Oct. 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28

Cedar Drive Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 and 28

Gleneagle Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 21, 22, 26, 27 and 28

Coquitlam Alternate Basic Education – Exposure on Oct. 23 and 26

Mundy Road Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 6, 16, 20, 21, 22

Pinetree Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19, 20, 26, 28 and 29

Blakeburn Elementary – Exposure Oct. 21

École Maillard Middle – Exposure Oct. 14, 15 and Oct. 19 to 21

Smiling Creek Elementary – Exposure Oct. 16, Nov. 2

Learning Services Dept. – Exposures Oct. 15-16

École Kwayhquitlum Middle – Exposures Oct. 13-20, 21, 22, 23

École Banting Middle School – Oct. 14 and 14

Heritage Woods Secondary – Exposure Oct. 15

Como Lake Middle School – Exposures Sept. 28 to 30

École Riverside Secondary – Exposure occurred Sept. 18

École Pitt River Middle – Exposure occurred Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 15, 16

Miller Park Elementary – Exposure occurred Sept. 30 to Oct. 2

Seaview Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 1

Port Moody:

Port Moody Secondary – Exposure Oct. 13 and Nov. 12

Port Coquitlam:

Archbishop Carney Secondary – Exposure Nov. 2

École des Pionniers-de-Maillardville – Exposures Oct. 19, 20, 21

New Westminster:

Lord Tweedsmuir Elementary – Exposures Sept. 24 and 25, Oct. 30, Nov. 2, 9 to 13

Fraser River Middle School – Exposures Sept. 15-17, Oct. 7-8, Nov. 6

Richard McBride Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 9 and 10

New Westminster Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 15 to 17 and Oct. 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 26, 27, Nov. 2, 3 and 9

Al-Hidayah School – Exposure on Nov. 9

Queen Elizabeth Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 30

École Glenbrook Middle School – Exposures Oct. 15 and 16

Queensborough Middle School – Exposures Sept. 21 and 22

Langley:

D.W. Poppy Secondary – Exposures Oct. 27, 28, Nov. 12, 18, 19

Coghlan Fundamental Elementary – Exposures Nov. 18, 19

Peterson Road Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 16

Richard Bulpitt Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 16

Yorkson Creek Middle School – Exposure on Nov. 12

Glenwood Elementary – Exposure Nov. 10

Aldergrove Secondary – Exposures Nov. 13 and 16

R.E. Mountain Secondary – Exposures Nov. 2 to 4, 9 to 12

Simonds Elementary – Exposure Nov. 17

Lynn Fripps Elementary – Exposure Nov. 9

Willoughby Elementary – Exposures Nov. 5-6, 10 and 11

H.D. Stafford Middle – Exposure Oct. 9, Nov. 6, 9 and 10

R.C. Garnett Demonstration Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2

Walnut Grove Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 21 and 22, Nov. 2 and 3

Langley online and distributed learning – Nov. 2

Langley Fundamental Elementary – Exposure Oct. 22 and 26

Global Montessori – Exposures Oct. 19 to 23, 27 to 30

Belmont Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13 to 15

Langley Secondary – Exposures Oct. 13 to 15

Dorothea Peacock Elementary – Exposure Oct. 9

Brookswood Secondary – Exposures Oct. 5, 13, 15 and 16, Nov. 10, 12 and 13

Douglas Park Community – Exposures Oct. 8 and 9

Gordon Greenwood Elementary – Exposures Sept. 29 to Oct. 1

Chilliwack:

G.W. Graham Secondary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 29, Nov. 16 to 18

Little Mountain Elementary – Exposures Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 3, 9, 10

Unsworth Elementary – Early notification letter (ENL) sent Nov. 1, exposures Nov. 9, 10, 12 and 13

Timothy Christian School – Exposures Nov. 3-6

Unity Christian – Exposure occurred on Oct. 29

La Verendrye – Exposure occurred on Oct. 22, 27 and 28

A.D. Rundle Middle – Exposures Oct. 27 to 29

Chilliwack Middle – Early notification letter (ENL) sent Nov. 1

Chilliwack Secondary – Exposures Sept. 22 to 24, Oct. 29 and 30, Nov. 3 to 5, 12 and 13

Rosedale Traditional – Exposures Oct. 27 and 28

Sardis Secondary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 30

Vedder Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 30, Nov. 2 to 4

Vedder Middle – Exposures Oct. 27 to 30

Tyson Elementary – Exposure Oct. 19

Mount Cheam Christian School – Exposure Oct. 16

Burnaby:

Aubrey Elementary – Exposures Nov. 12, 13

Brentwood Elementary – Exposure Nov. 13

Parkcrest Elementary – Exposure Nov. 13

Maywood Community School – Exposure Nov. 10

Burnaby North Secondary – Exposures Oct. 8, 9, 14, 15, 28, 29, 30, Nov. 2, 3, 10, 12 and 13

Burnaby Central Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19 to 22, Nov. 9 and 10

Twelfth Avenue Elementary – Exposure Nov. 9

Morley Elementary – Exposures Nov. 3, 4, 6

Moscrop Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 3, 4, 12 and 13

Gilpin Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2

St. Thomas More Collegiate – Exposures Oct. 29, Nov. 2

Glenwood Elementary – Exposure Sept. 28, Oct. 27, 28,

Kitchener Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 30

Byrne Creek Secondary – Exposure Oct. 26

Armstrong Elementary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19, 20

Lakeview Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13, 14

Cameron Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13-15

Westridge Elementary – Exposure Oct. 9

Burnaby South Secondary – Exposure Sept. 28

École Alpha Secondary – Exposures Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, and Oct. 13, 14, 20

Rosser Elementary – Exposure Oct. 5

St. Helen’s Elementary (Burnaby) – Exposure occurred September 25, 28, 29, 30 and Oct. 1

Maple Ridge:

Samuel Robertson Technical – Exposure on Oct. 27 to 30, Nov. 6 and 17

Thomas Haney Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 26 and Nov. 17

Yennadon Elementary – Exposure occurred Sept. 21 and Nov. 16

Maple Ridge Elementary – Exposures Nov. 9, 10 and 13

Albion Elementary – Exposure Nov. 6

Maple Ridge Secondary – Exposure Oct. 26

Meadowridge – Exposures Oct. 29 to 30

Pitt Meadows Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19 to 21

Garibaldi Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27

Maple Ridge Secondary (Outreach alternate program) Exposures Oct. 13 to 15

Edith McDermott Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13 to 15

Alouette Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13

Abbotsford:

Abbotsford Dasmesh Punjabi – Exposures Oct. 20-22, Nov. 17-19

WJ Mount Secondary – Exposure Nov. 10, 17

Rick Hansen Secondary – Exposures Oct. 6 to 7 and Oct. 13-16, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, and 17

St. John Brebeuf Regional Secondary – Oct. 27-29, Nov. 9, 10 and 16

Chief Dan George Middle – Exposure Nov. 12

Abbotsford Senior Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 14, Nov. 6 and 9

ASIA North Poplar – Exposure Nov. 12

Clayburn Middle – Exposure Nov. 6

Ten-Broeck Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 17, Nov. 9

Mennonite Educational Institute – Exposure on Nov. 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10

Abbotsford Christian School – Exposure on Nov. 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10

Dave Kandal Elementary – Exposures Oct. 15-16, Nov. 4-6

Eugene Reimer Middle – Exposure occurred on Oct. 5, 26, 27, Nov. 9

Clearbrook Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 29

Howe Middle School – Exposure on Oct. 29

Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts – Exposures Oct. 19-21, 26, 27, 28, 29

Mennonite Educational Independent School – Exposures Oct. 13 to 16, Oct. 29 and 30, Nov. 4, 5, 6, 9, and 10

Dr. Roberta Bondar Elementary – Exposures Oct. 8 and 9

Blue Jay Elementary – Exposures Oct. 7 to 9

Harry Sayers Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14 and 15

Delta:

Burnsview Secondary – Exposures Nov. 3, 4, 5, 17, 18, 19, 20

Chalmers Elementary – Exposures Nov. 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19

Delview Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 6 to 16

McCloskey Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2, 10-20

Brooke Elementary – Exposures Nov. 13 and 16

North Delta Secondary – Exposures Nov. 12 and 13

South Delta Secondary – Exposure Nov. 9

Delta Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 11, Oct. 13, Nov. 3, 4, 6, 9, 10

Gray Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 5-6

Jarvis Traditional Elementary – Exposures occurred on Oct. 5 and 7, Nov. 2-6, Nov. 9

Sands Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 19 to 22, Nov. 5 and 6

Delview Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 29

MB Sanford Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 4 and 5

Seaquam Secondary – Exposure on Nov. 2, 12, 13 and 16

Heath Traditional Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 13, Oct. 27 to 29, Nov. 2-3

Hawthorne Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 15

Richardson Elementary – Exposures Oct 1, 5, 6, 8 and 9

Mission:

Hatzic Middle School – Exposure Oct. 5, 16, Nov. 3, 4, 6

Fraser Cascade:

Hope Secondary – Early notification letter (ENL) sent Nov. 1, Exposures on Nov. 11-13

Agassiz Elementary/Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 4 to 6

Vancouver Coastal Health

Vancouver:

Vancouver Technical Secondary – Exposures Sept. 21, Nov. 16

Lord Kitchener Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5, 7, Nov. 17-19

Eric Hamber Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 2 to 5, 13, 18 and 19

Sir Richard McBride Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 18

King George Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 17 and 18

Captain Cook Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 16 and 17

Sir Charles Kingsford-Smith Elementary – Exposures Nov. 2 and 3, 16 and 17

St. George’s Senior Campus – Exposures Nov. 16 to 18

Kitsilano Secondary – Exposures Nov. 16 and 17

Sir Winston Churchill Secondary – Exposures Nov. 12, 13 and 16

G.T. Cunningham Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 10

St. Francis of Assisi Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 16 and 17

Templeton Secondary – Exposure on Nov. 16

King David Secondary – Exposure Nov. 16

Trafalgar Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 13

Sir Charles Tupper Secondary – Exposure occurred Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, Oct. 7 and 9, Nov. 2, 4, 5, and 6

John Oliver Secondary – Exposure Oct. 9 and Oct. 26 and Nov. 9, 10 and 13

Magee Secondary – Exposures Nov. 4 to 6, 9 and 10

David Livingstone Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 9 and 10

Killarney Secondary – Exposures on Oct. 26 to Nov. 4 and Nov. 12 to 13

Walter Moberly Elementary School – Exposure on Nov. 9, 10, 12 and 13

Lord Roberts Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 9, 10 and 12

St. George’s Junior School – Exposures Nov. 9, 10 and 13

Notre Dame Regional Secondary – Exposures Nov. 9 and 10

St. Andrew’s School – Exposures Nov. 9 and 10

David Oppenheimer Elementary – Exposures Nov. 9 and 10

David Thompson Secondary – Exposures Nov. 9 and 10

Vancouver Christian School – Exposures Nov. 3-5

Windermere Secondary – Exposures Nov. 3, 5

West Point Grey Academy – Exposures on Nov. 5 and 6

Weir Elementary, located at Champlain Heights Elementary School – Exposures on Nov. 2 and 3

St. John’s School – Exposure occurred on Oct. 26 to 28, Nov. 2 and 3

Vancouver Montessori School – Exposures Nov. 2 and 3

J.W. Sexsmith Elementary – Exposures Oct. 30, Nov. 2

Britannia Elementary – Exposure Oct. 30

Killarney Secondary – Oct. 26 to Nov. 1

Queen Alexandra Elementary – Exposures Oct. 26 to 30

University Hill Secondary – Oct. 26 to 28

Lord Strathcona Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 30

Renfrew Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 27 and 28

John Norquay Elementary – Exposure Oct. 22

Admiral Seymour Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 5, 19, 20

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School – Exposure occurred Oct. 19 to 22

Vancouver College – Exposures Oct. 7-9, Oct. 20-22

Britannia Secondary – Exposures Sept. 30, Oct. 2, 5, 16, 21, 22

Sir James Douglas Elementary – Exposure Oct. 20

Ideal Mini School – Exposure Oct. 16

Point Grey Secondary – Exposure Oct. 16

École Anne Hébert Elementary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 20, 21, 23

John Henderson Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13

Queen Elizabeth Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13

Notre Dame Regional Secondary – Exposure Oct. 9

Prince of Wales Mini School – Exposures Oct 1, 2 and 5

Charles Dickens Elementary – Exposures Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, Oct. 7 to Oct. 9

St. Andrew’s Elementary – Exposure Sept. 29

Lord Tennyson Elementary – Exposures Sept. 29 and 30 and Oct. 19 to 28

Tyee Elementary – Exposures Sept. 28-29, Oct. 5, 7, 8, 9

Champlain Heights Elementary – Exposures Sept. 22 to 24

Aries Program – Exposures Sept. 17, 18, 22, 24, 28

Cedar Walk Program – Exposures Sept. 14, 15, 17 and 21

Gladstone Secondary – Exposure dates Sept. 16 to 18 and Sept. 21 to 22.

Hastings Elementary – Exposure occurred on unknown date. Letter went to parents and staff but no further details given.

Xpey’ Elementary – Exposures on Sept. 10, 14, 15 and 21

Elsie Roy Elementary – Exposure on Sept. 22 to 24

West Vancouver:

Collingwood School (Morven Campus) – Exposures Oct. 5, 6, Nov. 16

Irwin Park Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 9 and 10

École Pauline Johnson – Exposures Oct. 14 to 15

Mulgrave School – Exposures Oct. 7 to 9

Ridgeview Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 2, 5 and 9

Hollyburn Elementary – Exposure Oct. 2

Rockridge Secondary – Exposures Sept. 23 and 24

Caulfeild Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 16 to 18, 21 and 23

Sentinel Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14 to 18 and Sept. 21

Collingwood School (Wentworth Campus)- Exposures occurred on Sept. 30, October 1, 2, 6 and 7

École Ann-Hébert Elementary – Exposures on Oct. 15, 16 and 20, 21 and 23

North Vancouver:

Sutherland Secondary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 27 and 28, Nov. 16

Cove Cliff Elementary – Exposure Nov. 16

Handsworth Secondary – Exposures Oct. 13, 14, 20, Nov. 16

Lynnmour Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 3, 4, 6

Saint Pius X Elementary – Exposures Nov. 2-3

Carson Graham Secondary – Exposures Oct. 29-30, Nov. 2-6

Highlands Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 26 to 28

Holy Trinity Elementary – Exposure occurred Oct. 19 to 22

St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary – Exposures Oct. 7 to 15

Westview Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13 and 14

Blueridge Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5 to 9

Seycove Secondary – Exposures Sept. 30 to Oct. 5

Sea to Sky:

Garibaldi Highlands Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 24, 25, 29, 30, Oct. 1, Nov. 16-17

Howe Sound Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 21 to 25, Nov. 16, 17

Don Ross Middle – Exposure Nov. 2

Mamquam Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 11, 16, 17 and 18

Richmond:

R.C. Palmer Secondary – Exposure Oct. 22, Nov. 18-20

Howard DeBeck Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 17 to 19

R.A. McMath Secondary – Exposure occurred on unknown date. Letter was sent to parents and staff, but no further details given. Exposures on Nov. 12 to 13, Nov. 16 to 18

Az-Zahraa Islamic Academy – Exposure Nov. 16

BC Muslim School – Exposure dates Sept. 11 to 18, Nov. 9, 12, 13, 16, 17

Mitchell Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2, 12 and 13

Garden City Elementary – Exposure Nov. 16

Matthew McNair Secondary – Exposures Nov. 12 and 16

Hugh McRoberts Secondary — Exposures Nov. 9 and 10 and Nov. 12 and 13

Hamilton Elementary – Exposures Nov. 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 16

R. MacNeill Secondary – Exposure on Nov.12

William Cook Elementary — Exposures Nov. 9-10 and Nov. 12

R.C. Talmey Elementary — Exposures Nov. 9 and 10

Steveston-London Secondary – Exposures Nov. 2-6 and 13

James Thomson Elementary – Exposures Nov. 3, 4, 6

Kingswood Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5 and 6, Oct. 27-Nov. 2, Nov. 10

H.J. Cambie Secondary – Exposures Oct. 13-16, Oct. 19, Nov. 2 to 6

Richmond Secondary – Exposures Oct. 7 to 9, Nov. 2, 3, 9 and 10

William Bridge Elementary – Exposures Oct. 26 to 29, Nov. 2

Kathleen McNeely Elementary – Exposures Oct. 28 to 30

R.J. Tait Elementary – Exposure Oct. 30

Walter Lee Elementary – Exposures Oct. 19 to 21

Pythagoras Academy – Exposures Oct. 13 and 14

L’École des Navigateurs – Exposure date Sept. 14

Pemberton:

Signal Hill Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 21

Interior Health

Kamloops:

NorKam Secondary – Exposure Nov. 6

Kelowna:

George Pringle Elementary – Exposure Nov. 13

Central Okanagan School – Exposures Nov. 17, 18, 19

Canyon Falls Middle School – Exposure Nov. 18, 19

Kelowna Secondary School – Exposures Oct. 19 to 21, Oct. 28 to 30, Nov. 2 to 6, Nov. 9, 10, 12 and 18

Okanagan Mission Secondary School – Exposure Oct. 28, 29, 30, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 6, 9, 10, 12

Kelowna Christian School – Exposure on Nov. 9, 10

Immaculata Regional High School – Exposure Nov. 4, 6, 9, 16, 17, 18, 19

Dr. Knox Middle School – Exposure on Nov. 2 and 6

KLO Middle School – Exposures Oct. 30, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and Nov. 8, 9, 10

Casoro Elementary School – Exposures on Nov. 5, 6, 9, 10, 12

Kelowna Heritage Christian School – Exposure Nov. 2, 3, 4, 12 and 13

North Glenmore Elementary School – Exposure Nov. 6

École de l’Anse-au-sable – Exposures Oct. 13 to 16, Oct. 19 and 20

Springvalley Elementary School – Exposure Oct. 30

St. Joseph Elementary School – Exposure Oct. 21 and 22, Nov. 2

West Kelowna:

Mount Boucherie Secondary School – Exposure on Nov. 9 and 10

Glenrosa Middle School – Nov. 2 and 3

Constable Neil Bruce Middle School – Exposure on Nov. 2

Rose Valley Elementary School – Oct. 19 to 30

Vernon:

Clarence Fulton Secondary – Exposures Oct. 5 to 8

Mission Hill Elementary School – Exposures Nov. 9, 10

Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm Secondary School, Sullivan campus – Exposures Nov. 17, 18

Rossland:

Rossland Summit – Exposure on Sept. 16

Castlegar:

Stanley Humphries Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 11

Invermere:

J.A. Laird Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14, 15

Kimberley:

Kimberley Independent – Exposure on Nov. 10

Cranbrook:

St. Mary’s Catholic Independent School – Exposure on Nov. 17, 18, 19

Williams Lake:

Lake City Secondary School – Exposures on Nov. 17, 18, 19

Island Health

Victoria:

The Victoria School for Ideal Education – Exposures Nov. 16-17

Lakeview Christian School – Exposure Nov. 16

Nanaimo:

Randerson Ridge Elementary – Exposures Nov. 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12

Frank J Ney Elementary – Exposure Nov. 12

John Barsby Secondary – Exposures Nov. 5, 6, 9, 10

Dover Bay Secondary – Exposures Nov. 2, 5 and 6

Ladysmith:

Ladysmith Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 9, 10, 12 and 13

Port Alberni:

Wood Elementary – Exposure Oct. 19

Alberni District Secondary – Exposure on September 14, 15, 17, 18, and 22 and Nov. 12 and 13

Campbell River:

Carihi Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 28

Qualicum Beach:

Kwalicum Secondary – Exposures occurred on Nov. 18 and 19

Northern Health

Burns Lake:

William Konkin Elementary – Exposure Nov. 16

Fort St. John:

North Peace Secondary – Exposures Nov. 10, 12, 13, and 16

Bert Bowes Middle School – Exposure on Nov. 16

Chetwynd:

Chetwynd Secondary – Exposure on Nov. 13

Hudson’s Hope:

Hudson’s Hope Elementary & Junior Secondary – Exposures Oct. 26 to Nov. 4

Prince Rupert:

Roosevelt Park Elementary – Exposures Oct. 21 to 22

Prince George:

Peden Hill Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 12 to 17

Van Bien Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 9 and 10

Ron Brent Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 30

Immaculate Conception – Exposures Oct. 21 to 23

Prince George Secondary – Exposure Oct. 2

Fort Nelson:

Fort Nelson Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15 and 16

Quesnel:

Quesnel Junior Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 10 and 11 and Sept. 15 to 18

Nechako Lakes:

David Hoy Elementary – Exposures Sept 17 and 18

Fort St. James:

Nak’azdli Whut’en – Exposures Sept. 16 to 18

Dawson Creek:

Notre Dame School – Exposures Oct. 13 and 14

Dawson Creek Secondary (South Peace campus) – exposures Sept. 23 to 25

École Frank Ross Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 10 and 11

This list will continue to be updated as more exposures are announced.

