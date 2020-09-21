Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Guelph reports 13 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 298

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 11:27 am
Is Canada in a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic? A doctor answers our questions
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch answers questions regarding the concerns around a potential second wave of COVID-19 in Canada.

Guelph is reporting 13 new positive tests for the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the city’s total to 298.

There are now 33 active cases in Guelph, including one person in hospital. It’s a significant spike considering the number of active cases was down to just five on Sept. 10.

Read more: 4 Wilfrid Laurier students test positive for coronavirus

Meanwhile, 254 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and 11 people have died. The death toll has remained unchanged since June.

Guelph’s COVID-19 assessment clinic has conducted 34,378 tests, including almost 600 over the weekend.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Wellington County reported one new confirmed cases, bringing its total to 97. Among those, four are active, 91 people have recovered and two have died.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: University of Guelph confirms 1 coronavirus case on campus

Ontario reported 425 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 47,274.

Trending Stories

Monday’s case count is a significant jump from Sunday which saw 365 new cases and is the highest-one day increase since early June.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesGuelphcovid-19 casesWellington CountyCoronavirus GuelphCOVID 19 GuelphGuelph NewsCoronavirus cases Guelph
Flyers
More weekly flyers