Manitoba RCMP were on scene alongside local firefighters Monday morning on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Highway 26 junction in the Headingley area, west of Winnipeg.

Police said a semi truck rolled over and caught fire.

Highway 1 has been closed in both directions, with a detour in place, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Watch for more information as it becomes available.

