Police search for suspects tied to suspicious SUV fire in Hamilton’s east end

Hamilton police are looking for two men they believe are connected with a car fire at a shopping plaza in the city’s east end.

Investigators say the fire happened sometime around 8 p.m. on Sunday at 1565 Barton St. E. near Strathearne Ave.

The vehicle destroyed by the blaze was a 2011 Ford Escape SUV.

After speaking with witnesses, detectives say two men appear to have been involved.

The SUV was reported stolen the day after the fire, according to police.

We need you help. HPS is trying to identify these two males in relation to a vehicle fire that occurred on August 20, '20. If you have any information that could assist, you are asked to contact detectives at 905-540-5085 or 905-546-2991.#HamOnt https://t.co/EiHKESiJ1K — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 21, 2020

The first suspect is described as a man in his 30s with light brown hair, a goatee and a blue T-shirt with “I am Canadian” on the front.

The other man was also in his 30s, heavyset, with a beard, wearing a green and black checkered button-up shirt.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-540-5085 or 905-546-2991.

Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.