Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Police search for suspects tied to suspicious SUV fire in Hamilton’s east end

By Don Mitchell Global News
Police are looking for two suspects who may be connected to an SUV fire at a Hamilton shopping plaza near Barton Street and Strathearne Ave. in August.
Police are looking for two suspects who may be connected to an SUV fire at a Hamilton shopping plaza near Barton Street and Strathearne Ave. in August. Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton police are looking for two men they believe are connected with a car fire at a shopping plaza in the city’s east end.

Investigators say the fire happened sometime around 8 p.m. on Sunday at 1565 Barton St. E. near Strathearne Ave.

The vehicle destroyed by the blaze was a 2011 Ford Escape SUV.

Read more: Man arrested in string of vehicle entries in Hamilton: police

After speaking with witnesses, detectives say two men appear to have been involved.

The SUV was reported stolen the day after the fire, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

The first suspect is described as a man in his 30s with light brown hair, a goatee and a blue T-shirt with “I am Canadian” on the front.

The other man was also in his 30s, heavyset, with a beard, wearing a green and black checkered button-up shirt.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-540-5085 or 905-546-2991.

Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton Policebarton street eastbarton street east car firebarton street east suv firecar fire at barton street shopping plazacar fire at hamilton shopping plaza
Flyers
More weekly flyers