Crime

Oshawa man charged with robbery outside Peterborough plaza: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 9:59 am
peterborough-police2
An Oshawa man faces robbery and weapons charges following an incident outside a plaza on Friday. Peterborough Police Service

An Oshawa man faces robbery and weapons charges following an incident outside a plaza on Friday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:30 p.m., two people were walking in a plaza parking lot near The Parkway and Lansdowne Street West when they were approached by a man.

Read more: Cobourg police seek 2 suspects in retail store robbery investigation

The man asked if the individuals had any money they could spare. When the victims said they did not, the man allegedly brandished a knife.

Police say both victims fled to safety at a nearby store and called police.

Officers located the suspect a short time later in the area.

Peter Zimny, 31, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Saturday, police said.

Peterborough city council discusses police service’s budget
