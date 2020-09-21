Menu

Crime

Havelock public school’s outdoor classrooms vandalized

By Greg Davis Global News
OPP are investigating after an outdoor classroom at Havelock-Belmont Public School was vandalized on the weekend.
OPP are investigating after an outdoor classroom at Havelock-Belmont Public School was vandalized on the weekend. Havelock-Belmont Public School Facebook

Outdoor classrooms at a school in the village of Havelock were damaged on the weekend.

According to Havelock-Belmont Public School’s Facebook page, vandals damaged two outdoor learning spaces on the school property on Mathison Street, about 40 kilometres east of Peterborough.

“We are speechless … this weekend someone destroyed two of our outdoor learning spaces-cutting and tearing down sunshades and pulling out posts that held them up,” a post on Facebook reads.

The outdoor learning spaces were spearheaded and built by volunteers and companies in the village.

The school serves approximately 260 students from kindergarten to Grade 6.

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FHavelockBelmontPublicSchool%2Fposts%2F183187146650858&width=500&#8243; width=”500″ height=”726″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allow=”encrypted-media”></iframe>

Const. Joe Ayotte says Peterborough County OPP were informed of the incident at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police are investigating, he told Global News Peterborough on Monday morning.

More to come.

Vandalism, Peterborough County OPP, Havelock, Vandals, Havelock-Belmont Methuen Township, Havelock-Belmont Public School
