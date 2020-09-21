Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

AbbyPD investigating shots fired into empty vehicle

By John Copsey Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 2:28 am
Abbotsford police are investigating what led to shots being fired into an apparently unoccupied vehicle late Saturday night in the 31000 block of Upper Maclure Road.
Abbotsford police are investigating what led to shots being fired into an apparently unoccupied vehicle late Saturday night in the 31000 block of Upper Maclure Road. Global News

Abbotsford police are investigating a report of shots fired into an unoccupied vehicle over the weekend.

Read more: Shots fired Saturday evening at Langley gas station

Police received reports of the sound of gunfire at about 11:35 p.m. Saturday near Firhill Drive and Upper Maclure Road.

Officers located a vehicle with gunshot damage parked in the residential neighbourhood.

Read more: Police investigate three Vancouver homicides, Richmond car fire

There’s no evidence to suggest the vehicle had been occupied at the time of the shooting or that anyone had been hurt.

Trending Stories

Investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation, and are seeking anyone who may have observed anything suspicious in the area or who has security camera or dash cam footage between 10:30 p.m. and midnight on Sept 19, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Abbotsford police investigating drive-by shooting Saturday night

If you are a witness or have any information about this incident, please contact the Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225. AbbyPD file 20-37469.

Shots firedVehicleAbbotsford policeGunshotAbbyPD31000 blockFirhill DriveUpper Maclure Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers