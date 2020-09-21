AbbyPD investigating shots fired into empty vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford police are investigating a report of shots fired into an unoccupied vehicle over the weekend.

Police received reports of the sound of gunfire at about 11:35 p.m. Saturday near Firhill Drive and Upper Maclure Road.

Officers located a vehicle with gunshot damage parked in the residential neighbourhood.

There’s no evidence to suggest the vehicle had been occupied at the time of the shooting or that anyone had been hurt.

Investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation, and are seeking anyone who may have observed anything suspicious in the area or who has security camera or dash cam footage between 10:30 p.m. and midnight on Sept 19, 2020.

If you are a witness or have any information about this incident, please contact the Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225. AbbyPD file 20-37469.