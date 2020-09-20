COVID-19: Quebec reports over 400 new cases for 2nd consecutive day, officials to announce new measures

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec health officials reported 462 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the second day in a row that more than 400 cases were recorded.

The province reported 427 new cases on Saturday, which was already the highest daily tally since late May. Quebec has now recorded 67,542 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Five additional deaths were reported — one of which happened in the last 24 hours. The other four deaths occurred between Sept. 13 and Sept. 18. The provincial death toll now stands at 5,802.

Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to hold a news conference later Sunday to provide updates on the situation. He will be joined by Quebec’s public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda.

Dubé tweeted Sunday that the increase in COVID-19 cases in several regions of the province was “worrying,” and he urged all Quebecers to make an effort to stop the potential spread of the virus.

Of the 462 new cases reported on Sunday, 160 are in Montreal and 92 are in Quebec City — the two zones with the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the province.

The third-highest infection zone is the Montérégie region, which accounts for 58 of the new infections. Laval comes in fourth with 31.

Hospitalizations have gone up by seven from Saturday, for a total of 138 — 31 of which are in intensive care.

Health authorities tested 28,725 people on Friday — the last day for which data is available.

Over two million people have so far been tested for the novel coronavirus in Quebec.

