Nova Scotia premier’s chief of staff says she won’t run for Liberal leadership

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil‘s chief of staff says she will not run for the leadership of the province’s Liberal party.

Laurie Graham issued a statement today saying that after being asked to run and following a week of consideration and conversations she has decided against the move.

McNeil confirmed to reporters last Monday that Graham was considering a run.

The premier unexpectedly announced his resignation last month, saying it was time to leave politics.

To date, no one has officially entered the race which is to be decided by an online and telephone vote with the winner to be announced at a live-streamed convention on Feb. 6.

Candidates have until Oct. 9 to officially enter the race.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2020.