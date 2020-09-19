Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia premier’s chief of staff says she won’t run for Liberal leadership

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2020 5:11 pm
Premier Stephen McNeil answers questions at a year-end media interview in a meeting room at the Office of the Premier in Halifax on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Premier Stephen McNeil answers questions at a year-end media interview in a meeting room at the Office of the Premier in Halifax on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Riley Smith

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil‘s chief of staff says she will not run for the leadership of the province’s Liberal party.

Laurie Graham issued a statement today saying that after being asked to run and following a week of consideration and conversations she has decided against the move.

McNeil confirmed to reporters last Monday that Graham was considering a run.

Union leaders happy to see Stephen McNeil go
Union leaders happy to see Stephen McNeil go

The premier unexpectedly announced his resignation last month, saying it was time to leave politics.

To date, no one has officially entered the race which is to be decided by an online and telephone vote with the winner to be announced at a live-streamed convention on Feb. 6.

Candidates have until Oct. 9 to officially enter the race.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2020.

