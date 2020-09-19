New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

N.B. health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday and say just one case remains active.

The province has reported 194 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in total to date.

There have been 191 recoveries and two deaths as a result of the virus in New Brunswick, according to public health.

As of Sept. 19, New Brunswick has completed 69,216 tests for the virus.

New Brunswick announced changes to travel restrictions at the Quebec border on Thursday.

Effective Thursday, residents of the Témiscouata Municipal Regional County in Quebec will not be allowed to enter New Brunswick for day trips.

A release said residents can still cross the border for essential travel and medical reasons such as appointments, or approved work and shared child custody.

“With the rise of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec, we must be prudent and keep doing our part,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in the release.

The province said all previously approved registrations for day trips are no longer valid.

The Atlantic bubble remains in effect, permitting interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.