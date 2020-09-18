Menu

North Okanagan RCMP investigating evening stabbing incident in Enderby

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 18, 2020 4:08 pm
North Okanagan RCMP say two men with non-life-threatening stab wounds were transported to hospital on Wednesday evening.
North Okanagan RCMP say two men with non-life-threatening stab wounds were transported to hospital on Wednesday evening. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press Images

An incident where it appears two men stabbed each other is under investigation, say North Okanagan RCMP.

Calling it a possible stabbing, police say the incident happened Wednesday evening in Enderby, along the 2700 block of Canyon Road.

According to the RCMP, officers attended the scene at 8:10 p.m., where they found a 48-year-old man bleeding and suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Nearby, police say they located a 32-year-old man with similar injuries. Both were transported to hospital.

“Both men are known to each other and police believe the two incidents are related,” said North Okanagan RCMP.

Police added that while the investigation is ongoing, they believe it to be an isolated incident and that there’s no risk to the public.

