North Okanagan RCMP investigating evening stabbing incident in Enderby

Send this page to someone via email

An incident where it appears two men stabbed each other is under investigation, say North Okanagan RCMP.

Calling it a possible stabbing, police say the incident happened Wednesday evening in Enderby, along the 2700 block of Canyon Road.

According to the RCMP, officers attended the scene at 8:10 p.m., where they found a 48-year-old man bleeding and suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Nearby, police say they located a 32-year-old man with similar injuries. Both were transported to hospital.

“Both men are known to each other and police believe the two incidents are related,” said North Okanagan RCMP.

Police added that while the investigation is ongoing, they believe it to be an isolated incident and that there’s no risk to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

1:47 Vernon man charged after assaults at Kalamalka Beach Vernon man charged after assaults at Kalamalka Beach