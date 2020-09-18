Man wanted on 2nd-degree murder charge thought to be in Winnipeg now in custody, RCMP say

A man wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a homicide in Grand Rapids who police said may have been in Winnipeg, is now in police custody.
Police issued an arrest warrant this week for Rodney Cain Mcnabb, 22, in connection to the shooting death of a 31-year-old man in the community, roughly 394 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, July 5.
Police have previously said the victim was rushed to the community’s nursing station where he later died.
In a release Thursday RCMP said they were still searching for Mcnabb and said he may be in the Winnipeg area.
Investigators warned Mcnabb was considered a danger to the public.
On Friday police said Mcnabb has since turned himself in.
