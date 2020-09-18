Menu

Second man charged in death of Anthony Charles Johnson in west end Halifax

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 18, 2020 12:34 pm
Johnson suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot on Jan. 26 near the intersection of Connaught Avenue and Chisholm Avenue.
Johnson suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot on Jan. 26 near the intersection of Connaught Avenue and Chisholm Avenue. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Halifax police say that a second man has been charged in the homicide investigation of 31-year-old Anthony Charles Johnson.

Johnson was found with a gunshot wound on Jan. 26 around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Connaught and Chisholm avenues in Halifax.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died 11 days later.

On April 22, investigators into Johnson’s murder travelled to Toronto where, with the help of Toronto police, they arrested 30-year-old Shondell James Ogden.

Ogden appeared in court the next day to face a first-degree murder charge in Johnson’s death.

Halifax police lay charges in connection to homicide of 31-year-old Anthony Charles Johnson

On Thursday, Sept. 17, Halifax police arrested 39-year-old Justin Gregory Miller from Dartmouth in connection with the murder.

Police say Miller was arrested in the area of Mic Mac Boulevard without incident.

He was charged with first-degree murder in relation to Johnson’s homicide and will appear in court at a later date.

“We hope the charge that was laid brings some measure of comfort to Anthony’s family and loved ones,” says a police release.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

