Second man charged in death of Anthony Charles Johnson in west end Halifax

Halifax police say that a second man has been charged in the homicide investigation of 31-year-old Anthony Charles Johnson.
Johnson was found with a gunshot wound on Jan. 26 around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Connaught and Chisholm avenues in Halifax.
He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died 11 days later.
On April 22, investigators into Johnson’s murder travelled to Toronto where, with the help of Toronto police, they arrested 30-year-old Shondell James Ogden.
Ogden appeared in court the next day to face a first-degree murder charge in Johnson’s death.
On Thursday, Sept. 17, Halifax police arrested 39-year-old Justin Gregory Miller from Dartmouth in connection with the murder.
Police say Miller was arrested in the area of Mic Mac Boulevard without incident.
He was charged with first-degree murder in relation to Johnson’s homicide and will appear in court at a later date.
“We hope the charge that was laid brings some measure of comfort to Anthony’s family and loved ones,” says a police release.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.
