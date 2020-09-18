Second man charged in death of Anthony Charles Johnson in west end Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax police say that a second man has been charged in the homicide investigation of 31-year-old Anthony Charles Johnson.

Johnson was found with a gunshot wound on Jan. 26 around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Connaught and Chisholm avenues in Halifax.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died 11 days later.

On April 22, investigators into Johnson’s murder travelled to Toronto where, with the help of Toronto police, they arrested 30-year-old Shondell James Ogden.

Ogden appeared in court the next day to face a first-degree murder charge in Johnson’s death.

On Thursday, Sept. 17, Halifax police arrested 39-year-old Justin Gregory Miller from Dartmouth in connection with the murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Miller was arrested in the area of Mic Mac Boulevard without incident.

He was charged with first-degree murder in relation to Johnson’s homicide and will appear in court at a later date.

“We hope the charge that was laid brings some measure of comfort to Anthony’s family and loved ones,” says a police release.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

2:00 Halifax homelessness rates at an all-time high, no affordable housing Halifax homelessness rates at an all-time high, no affordable housing